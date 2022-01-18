The multiple mega projects of Gwadar under the game changer China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) are expected to be completed during the current year that would benefit the local masses of the port city

The mega projects to be completed in 2022 included Pakistan- China friendship hospital, Gwadar Eastbay Expressway, provision of water to Gwadar city, linking Gwadar to the national electricity grid, establishment of University of Gwadar, Gwadar Safe City project and certain other projects in the socio-economic domain.

The construction work on 300 beds modern hospital in Gwadar was expected to be accomplished by December this year that would ensure best healthcare facilities for the local people,said official source.

The second project of Gwadar Eastbay Expressway would connect Gwadar Port to Makran coastal highway which was a six-lane expressway and would also be completed in the current year.

Under the CPEC, Balochistan government has also initiated multiple projects for provision of clean water and its fair distribution in the coastal town of Gwadar.

Moreover, multiple projects including, implementing water supply, distribution system, desalination plant, sewerage collection system and treatment plant were also underway at full pace as planned in the Master Plan of Gwadar.

The other important project was provision of water to Gwadar city from nearby dams to meet the water needs of the area.

The lying of pipelines from Swad Dam to Gwadar were also near completion. The Gwadar, Pasni and surrounding areas would be provided clean drinking water through Shadi Kaur, Akra Kaur dams. The installation of water pipeline from Ankara Dam to Jiwani would ensure uninterrupted supply of water to the residents of the area under the mega schemes of CPEC.

The development work on the Ankara Kaur Dam was also near completion which would provide 2.7 million gallons of water per day.

Moreover, the desalination plants under CPEC were also near completion in Gwadar that would fulfill the remaining water needs of the port city.

