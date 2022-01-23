UrduPoint.com

Gwadar's Multiple Mega Projects Under CPEC To Be Completed In 2022

Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Gwadar's multiple mega projects under CPEC to be completed in 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :The multiple mega projects of Gwadar under the game changer China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) are expected to be completed during the current year that would benefit the local masses of the port city.

The mega projects to be completed in 2022 included Pakistan-China friendship hospital, Gwadar Eastbay Expressway, provision of water to Gwadar city, linking Gwadar to the national electricity grid, establishment of University of Gwadar, Gwadar Safe City project and certain other projects in the socio-economic domain.

The construction work on 300 beds modern hospital in Gwadar was expected to be accomplished by December this year that would ensure best healthcare facilities for the local people,said an official.

The second project of Gwadar Eastbay Expressway would connect Gwadar Port to Makran coastal highway which was a six-lane expressway and would also be completed in the current year.

Under the CPEC, Balochistan government has also initiated multiple projects for provision of clean water and its fair distribution in the coastal town of Gwadar.

Moreover, multiple projects including, implementing water supply, distribution system, desalination plant, sewerage collection system and treatment plant were also underway at full pace as planned in the Master Plan of Gwadar.

The other important project was provision of water to Gwadar city from nearby dams to meet the water needs of the area.

The lying of pipelines from Swad Dam to Gwadar were also near completion. The Gwadar, Pasni and surrounding areas would be provided clean drinking water through Shadi Kaur, Akra Kaur dams. The installation of water pipeline from Ankara Dam to Jiwani would ensure uninterrupted supply of water to the residents of the area under the mega schemes of CPEC.

The development work on the Ankara Kaur Dam was also near completion which would provide 2.7 million gallons of water per day.

Moreover, the desalination plants under CPEC were also near completion in Gwadar that would fulfill the remaining water needs of the port city.

395/778C:umr/P:umr/L:abk/E:abk/I:aln/R:aln

Related Topics

Balochistan Electricity Water Marriage Dam CPEC Gwadar Ankara Pasni December From Government Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd January 2022

4 hours ago
 UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Dis ..

UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Disappearance of 2 Female Activis ..

19 hours ago
 Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

19 hours ago
 Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Chris ..

Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Christian Democratic Union - Report ..

20 hours ago
 Five held with narcotics in sialkot

Five held with narcotics in sialkot

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.