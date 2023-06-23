GWADAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :The Gwadar's over 15 mega projects under the game changer China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) have been completed during the financial year of 2022-23 which would benefit the local masses of the port city.

The mega projects completed included a 300 MW coal power plant, 2000 boat engines, Khuzdar to Panjgur transmission line, Gwadar International Airport, Pak-China Technology Institute, Gwadr Hospital, Smart Port and certain other projects in the socio-economic domain have been completed in the outgoing fiscal year. The construction of a modern hospital in Gwadar would ensure the best healthcare facilities for the local people, said an official source on Friday.

Under the CPEC, multiple projects for the provision of clean water and its fair distribution in the coastal town of Gwadar have been also completed during the said period.

The Gwadar Development Authority has completed a project of installing a 158 kilometer long pipeline to supply water from nearby dams to the residents of Gwadar town.

Moreover, multiple projects including were also underway at full pace as planned in the Master Plan of Gwadar, it added.