GWMC board approves sanitation reforms

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) The Board of Directors of the Gujrat Waste Management Company (GWMC) approved key reforms to enhance sanitation services in its fourth meeting, chaired by Ali Abrar Jora at the DC Office committee room.

CEO Zulfiqar Ali, Director Raja Muhammad Sikandar, Ms. Huma Sohail, Asim Butt, Technical Director Muhammad Asghar, Shahzaib Munawar, Muhammad Asif Raza, Deputy Director Development Jahangir Shabbir Butt, and other officials attended the session.

The board discussed measures to modernize the sanitation system, improve waste collection efficiency, and integrate advanced technology.

Chairman Ali Abrar Jora emphasized the need to implement modern waste management solutions to enhance cleanliness standards.Financial matters, waste collection improvements, and upcoming development projects were also reviewed.

Officials assessed past performance and proposed strategies for further improvements.Jora reiterated that ensuring a clean and hygienic environment remains the top priority and stressed the need for efficient and sustainable waste management practices. He also directed officials to launch a public awareness campaign to encourage citizen participation in cleanliness efforts.