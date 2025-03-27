GWMC Board Approves Sanitation Reforms
Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2025 | 06:20 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) The Board of Directors of the Gujrat Waste Management Company (GWMC) approved key reforms to enhance sanitation services in its fourth meeting, chaired by Ali Abrar Jora at the DC Office committee room.
CEO Zulfiqar Ali, Director Raja Muhammad Sikandar, Ms. Huma Sohail, Asim Butt, Technical Director Muhammad Asghar, Shahzaib Munawar, Muhammad Asif Raza, Deputy Director Development Jahangir Shabbir Butt, and other officials attended the session.
The board discussed measures to modernize the sanitation system, improve waste collection efficiency, and integrate advanced technology.
Chairman Ali Abrar Jora emphasized the need to implement modern waste management solutions to enhance cleanliness standards.Financial matters, waste collection improvements, and upcoming development projects were also reviewed.
Officials assessed past performance and proposed strategies for further improvements.Jora reiterated that ensuring a clean and hygienic environment remains the top priority and stressed the need for efficient and sustainable waste management practices. He also directed officials to launch a public awareness campaign to encourage citizen participation in cleanliness efforts.
Recent Stories
Muslim Council of Elders organises communal Iftar for religious leaders, figures ..
Combating obesity strategic health priority: MoHAP
UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condolences over victims of fire
CBUAE unveils new Dirham symbol in conjunction with UAE’s joining of FX Global ..
UAE Council for Fatwa calls for sighting of Shawwal crescent on Saturday evening
Peace Homes Development rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell in support of Fathers’ End ..
MoHRE fines 22 Domestic Worker Recruitment Offices in February
Al Ansari Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Egypt strongly condemns Israeli incursion in Syria
Mansour bin Zayed receives winners of Agricultural Excellence Award
Hazza bin Zayed attends Iftar banquet hosted by Saeed Eid Al Ghafli in Abu Dhabi
Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC orders stern action against profiteers6 minutes ago
-
GWMC board approves sanitation reforms6 minutes ago
-
KP govt provides Ramazan financial aid to 660743 people6 minutes ago
-
Saleem Khosa expresses sorrow on death of Sarda Bahram Khan Buledi6 minutes ago
-
Six killed in Gwadar firing6 minutes ago
-
Police launches Pick Squad to ensure women’s safety16 minutes ago
-
Committee on Medical Education under DPM caps tuition fee to Rs 1.8 mln16 minutes ago
-
14 illegal arms owners netted16 minutes ago
-
Minister directs new business model, e-commerce for Pakistan Post16 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 9 outlaws16 minutes ago
-
3,500 officers to secure Islamabad during Eid, IG Rizvi reviews security plan16 minutes ago
-
British High Commissioner meets Health Minister16 minutes ago