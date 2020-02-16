UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 12:36 PM

Gwyneth Paltrow thinks she failed as a mother after she yelled at her daughter

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th February, 2020) Hollywood's leading lady Gwyneth Paltrow's life behind the cameras is not hidden from the world as she often grabs attention for being a doting mother.However, the Avengers: Endgame actor despite trying her best thinks she has made ample mistakes during the course of her motherhood that she wishes she could erase.Talking to Ellen DeGeneres on her show, the 47-year-old academy Award winning star spoke about her children Apple, 15 and Moses, 13, that she shares with her ex-husband Coldplay front man Chris Martin.

"My daughter finds me mortifying.

If I do anything in public, past just not talking and standing still, she's like ‘Oh my God stop it!", she said."She's a really good driver. I try to be calm and... the first time I failed as a mother, because she went through a red light and I kind of yelled at her," she added."Then she started crying and it was just terrible and I felt so bad.

So then I was like, OK, you know what, I'm just gonna be chill, and now she's an amazing driver and I think I've learned from my mistakes," she continued.

