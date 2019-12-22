UrduPoint.com
'GYM a flagship initiatives of PM Kamyab Jawan Programme'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :Under the Green Youth Movement (GYM) program, Pakistani youth is offered small grants to bring eco-innovative solutions for tackling environmental and climate crises like solid and liquid waste management, water conservation, renewable energy, agriculture and forestry and eco-tourism, an official of Kamyab Jawan Programme told APP on Sunday.

He said that as flagship initiatives of Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme, a network of GYM clubs will be established in around 110 Higher education Commission (HEC) recognized public sector universities Young eco-innovators will be mentored and their innovations will be marketed both nationally and internationally.

The Movement was aimed to sensitize and organize youth for the promotion of environmental conservation and eco-friendly behavior.

The GYM would also inculcate in youth a culture of research and echo-innovation for environmental conservation and mitigation of climate change. The Movement has also an objective to financially support youth in spearheading eco-innovation in the country and to showcase and promote eco-innovations by giving young eco-inventors exposure at regional and international levels.

The GYM would also tap regional and international market potential for Pakistani young eco-innovators and establish model green campuses-living labs (at least one in each of the four provinces and two regions) for the promotion of best practices in renewable energy, solid and liquid waste management, water conservation, agriculture, forestry and eco-tourism.

