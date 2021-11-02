GYM Club chalks out year long plan to revamp SU campus

Green Youth Movement (GYM) Club of University of Sindh Jamshoro devised a year long plan for increasing tree plantation, improving sanitation facilities, water and energy conservation and echo-tourist drives

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Green Youth Movement (GYM) Club of University of Sindh Jamshoro devised a year long plan for increasing tree plantation, improving sanitation facilities, water and energy conservation and echo-tourist drives.

This was discussed in the first ever meeting of Green Youth Movement (GYM) Club of University of Sindh Jamshoro held here on Tuesday under the chair of the Focal Person Dr. Younis Leghari.

Dr. Younis Leghari said GYM Club had been established under guidelines of Higher education Commission and directives of the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique kalhoro which he said would play a dynamic role for the welfare of the university.

The general secretary of GYM Club, Dr. Saju Mal Meghwar, Young artist Prof. Saeed Ahmed Mangi, Dr. Pasand Ali Khoso, Dr. Shahmurad Chandio, Dr. Faiz Muhammad Brohi and others also participated in the meeting.