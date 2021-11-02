UrduPoint.com

GYM Club Chalks Out Year Long Plan To Revamp SU Campus

Umer Jamshaid 35 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 08:37 PM

GYM Club chalks out year long plan to revamp SU campus

Green Youth Movement (GYM) Club of University of Sindh Jamshoro devised a year long plan for increasing tree plantation, improving sanitation facilities, water and energy conservation and echo-tourist drives

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Green Youth Movement (GYM) Club of University of Sindh Jamshoro devised a year long plan for increasing tree plantation, improving sanitation facilities, water and energy conservation and echo-tourist drives.

This was discussed in the first ever meeting of Green Youth Movement (GYM) Club of University of Sindh Jamshoro held here on Tuesday under the chair of the Focal Person Dr. Younis Leghari.

Dr. Younis Leghari said GYM Club had been established under guidelines of Higher education Commission and directives of the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique kalhoro which he said would play a dynamic role for the welfare of the university.

The general secretary of GYM Club, Dr. Saju Mal Meghwar, Young artist Prof. Saeed Ahmed Mangi, Dr. Pasand Ali Khoso, Dr. Shahmurad Chandio, Dr. Faiz Muhammad Brohi and others also participated in the meeting.

Related Topics

Sindh Water Young Jamshoro HEC

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan set huge target of 19 ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan set huge target of 190 for Namibians

4 minutes ago
 Fundraising by natural persons punishable by impri ..

Fundraising by natural persons punishable by imprisonment, AED300,000 maximum fi ..

12 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed presented new model in combattin ..

Mohamed bin Zayed presented new model in combatting nuclear proliferation: Kazak ..

27 minutes ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to King Salman on de ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to King Salman on death of Prince Saud bin Abdulra ..

27 minutes ago
 Leaked SMS sharpens Australia-France subs row

Leaked SMS sharpens Australia-France subs row

36 seconds ago
 US Ready to Pursue First Sanctions Against Those F ..

US Ready to Pursue First Sanctions Against Those Fueling Ethiopia Crisis - State ..

38 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.