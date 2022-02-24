UrduPoint.com

Gym Clubs Set In 137 Public Sector Universities: Usman Dar

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2022 | 03:15 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Thursday said that gym clubs have been set up in 137 public sector universities across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Thursday said that gym clubs have been set up in 137 public sector universities across the country.

In a meeting held here with SAPM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam, Dar was briefed on the measures taken by the ministry of climate change to reconcile Kamyab Jawan Program (KJP) with developing environmental challenges.

Usman Dar said through such "gym clubs" students would be provided information on financial innovation related to the environment.

Under the Gym Clubs, he said that training sessions would be initiated in the campuses and the youth would be skilled to adopt employment in accordance with environmental innovation.

He said the Kamyab Jawan program would promote eco-friendly business and financial assistance would also be provided to the trainees of gym clubs upon completion of their training.

Dar said that students would also be sent abroad for better training under the initiative of Kamyab Jawan Gym Clubs.

SAPM Malik Amin said the initiative of providing training to students through gym clubs is commendable.

He assured that full support would be provided to the Kamyab Jawan "Green Youth Initiative".

Usman Dar said Green Youth Day would be celebrated in March every year and "Green elections" would be conducted in universities under the banner of Green Youth Clubs.

Kamyab Jawan Program was committed to engaging the youth in fruitful activities, Usman Dar concluded.

>