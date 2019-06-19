Gym for police officers at CPO

Sindh Minister for Mines and Minerals Development, Mir Shabbir Ali Bijarani, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam and Consul General of Peoples Republic of China Wang Yu on Wednesday inaugurated a gym equipped with modern machines at Central Police Office (CPO)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) : Sindh Minister for Mines and Minerals Development, Mir Shabbir Ali Bijarani, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam and Consul General of Peoples Republic of China Wang Yu on Wednesday inaugurated a gym equipped with modern machines at Central Police Office (CPO).

The gym consists of modern machines including abdominal board, treadmill, twister, cycling machine and others, said a statement.

The officers posted at the CPO would be able to take benefit from the newly established gym.

IGP Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam on the occasion said that the gym aimed at providing exercising and fitness facilities to the officers.

Provincial Minister Shabbir Ali Bijarani and the Sindh Police Chief also did work out in the newly inaugurated gym.