UrduPoint.com

Gym, Libraries Made Functional At G-11, F11: CDA

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 08:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Sunday said it has made gyms and libraries functional at sector G-11 and F-11 markaz to promote healthy activities among the capital dwellers.

The management of the authority has fix both the facilities after Chairman CDA Aamir Ali Ahmed took notice of the issue.

The gyms and libraries were abandoned since many years, a news release said.

CDA has renewed efforts to provide recreational activities to the citizens. The Federal apex agency and its allied departments were busy to restore the beauty of Islamabad.

The gyms and libraries located in sectors I-8, I-10, G-7, G-8 were being renovated and opened to the public soon.

