Gym owner held for violating lockdown

Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari arrested the owner of a gymnasium for violating lockdown

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari arrested the owner of a gymnasium for violating lockdown.

Official sources said on Tuesday that AC City received a complaint that Body Max Gym near Saeed Mart Jinnah Colony, was violating the lockdown.

Working on the complaint, the AC City along with area police conducted a surprise raid and arrested gym owner Muhammad Qasim while other persons managed to escape from the scene.

When AC City raided the gymnasium, there were 25-30 youth who were busy in exercise.

The police locked the accused behind bars.