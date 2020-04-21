Gym Owner Held For Violating Lockdown
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 10:27 PM
Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari arrested the owner of a gymnasium for violating lockdown
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari arrested the owner of a gymnasium for violating lockdown.
Official sources said on Tuesday that AC City received a complaint that Body Max Gym near Saeed Mart Jinnah Colony, was violating the lockdown.
Working on the complaint, the AC City along with area police conducted a surprise raid and arrested gym owner Muhammad Qasim while other persons managed to escape from the scene.
When AC City raided the gymnasium, there were 25-30 youth who were busy in exercise.
The police locked the accused behind bars.