Gym sealed for violation of SOPs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :The local administration has sealed a gym for violation of standard operating procedures (SOP) issued by the Home Department.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Gada Hussain Soomro sealed 'Muscle World Gym' located in main Qasimabad road for violating government orders.

As per SOPs, Gyms are to remain closed due to COVID-19 pandemic and action was taken in violation of the government orders, DC said in a tweet.