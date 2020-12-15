UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gym Sealed For Violation Of SOPs

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 06:51 PM

Gym sealed for violation of SOPs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :The local administration has sealed a gym for violation of standard operating procedures (SOP) issued by the Home Department.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Gada Hussain Soomro sealed 'Muscle World Gym' located in main Qasimabad road for violating government orders.

As per SOPs, Gyms are to remain closed due to COVID-19 pandemic and action was taken in violation of the government orders, DC said in a tweet.

Related Topics

World Road Qasimabad Government

Recent Stories

Mubadala to invest in Asper’s AED 2.1 billion Do ..

26 minutes ago

ADNOC to boost in-country value to support post-Co ..

41 minutes ago

Realme launches 64MP Ultra-Nightscape camera phone ..

55 minutes ago

Govt decides to hold Senate elections in Feb inste ..

1 hour ago

Sheikh Rasheed asks opposition to come to parliame ..

1 hour ago

Technology Innovation Institute, Virgin Hyperloop ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.