Gym to be made for special persons: Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Qamar-Ul-Zaman Qaisrani

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) -:A gym would be set up for Special persons here in the city said Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Qamar-Ul-Zaman Qaisrani.

He was addressing the participants of a walk organized in connection with "World Special Person's Day" by Muhammad Bin Qasim Blind Centre on Monday which was started from Nawan Shehr Chowk and culminated at Multan Press Club .

The ADCG said that special focus was paid on facilitation of special persons. He said corners were being made in parks,while ramps and separate washrooms were also set up for them.

He said that as per directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak ramps for wheel chairs were being set up at all government offices.

A large number of Special persons and civil society members were also participated in the walk.