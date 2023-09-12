Open Menu

Gymkhana Board Member Resigns On Alleged Malpractices In Club

Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2023 | 04:20 PM

SARGODAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) ::A member of the board of Governors at Gymkhana Club Sargodha tendered his resignation on Tuesday, citing concerns of alleged malpractices and inaction by the club's management in addressing corruption issues.

In his resignation letter addressed to the club's President, Member Zubair Zafar pointed out a longstanding fraud issue that had been reported to the governing body. However, he expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of action taken, despite concrete evidence being provided.

While not naming any specific individuals, the resigning member expressed dismay that an individual involved in the alleged fraud was reinstated, even in the face of compelling evidence against them.

Additionally, the member alleged that a mandatory fee of Rs 5,000 per member was forcibly imposed during the month of Muharram, despite the written opposition of more than 50 percent of the club's members.

Due to these unresolved issues and what he perceived as a disregard for the concerns of elected representatives, Member Zubair Zafar resigned from his membership position, stating that he did so with a, "Heavy heart and under protest."He had believed that elected representatives should serve as a bridge to address such matters effectively but the mangement was giving no wightage to their genuine concerns.

