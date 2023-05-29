Gymkhana Club Attock to help promote constructive activities: Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta on Monday said that the establishment of Gymkhana Club in Attock would provide opportunities to the people and help promote constructive activities in the city.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the first board of Governors of Attock Gymkhana Club held in Deputy Commissioner Office, Attock.

Deputy Commissioner Attock, Rao Atif Raza, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Revenue, Waqas Aslam Marth, Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Adnan Anjum Raja, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning, Waqar Akbar Cheema, Assistant Commissioner Attock, Shagufta Jabeen, Xen Building, Imran Ali, Deputy Director Development, Muhammad Zameer Janjua, MD Tulip Marquee, Sheikh Amir Majeed, MD Mehria Town Malik Javed Akhtar, Dr Wajahat Hussain, Naseem Mart MD, Malik Nadeem and others were also present.

The participants of the meeting were informed that the Attock Gymkhana Club would be built on an area of 33 kanals land and the project would be completed in nearly six months at a cost of four billion rupees.

Later, the Commissioner visited the proposed site of Attock Gymkhana club along with the administrative officers concerned and members of the Board of Governors.

During the visit, the Commissioner also inspected the construction work of the District Public School.

The officers briefed the commissioner about the progress made so far in the construction of the school.