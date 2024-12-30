Gymkhana Club's Annual Election; Syed Rizwan Haider Elected As Secretary
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) In the annual election of Rawalpindi Gymkhana Club, Syed Rizwan Haider Mashahdi has been elected Secretary with a lead of 19 votes.
For the five seats of the candidates for the board of Governors, Chaudhry Muhammad Ehtisham, Durraj Nadeem Khan Khosa, Imran Ali, Shimail Daud Arain and Waqas Bin Mahmood have been declared successful.
Out of the total 1,394 registered voters of the Gymkhana Club, 952 exercised their right to vote. Syed Rizwan Haider secured 482 votes while Syed Sijjeel Haider secured 463 votes.
The polling process was conducted under the supervision of Gymkhana Chairman and Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Abdul Aamir Khatak and Election Administrator and Director General, RDA Kinza Murtaza.
According to details, the third annual elections of the Rawalpindi Gymkhana Club members were held on Sunday.
The polling hours were scheduled from 12:00 PM to 7:30 PM. The electoral process was successfully completed in a pleasant environment under the guidance of Additional DG, RDA and Election Committee Chairman, Awais Manzoor Tarar, DG PHA and Election Committee member, Ahmed Hassan Ranjha, Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Rawalpindi Dr Hassan Tariq along with their team.
The competition was between two groups, the Founder Group and the Progressive Group.
The position of Secretary was contested between Founder Group’s Syed Rizwan Haider Mashahdi and Progressive Group’s Syed Sijjeel Haider.
Additionally, 10 candidates from both groups contested for 5 positions of the Board of Governors. The election results were announced by the Chairman of the Election Committee, Awais Manzoor Tarar. The new body has been elected for one year, 2025.
