Gymnastics Competitions Held
Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2025 | 04:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Gymnastics competitions were organized by the District Sports Department at the Sports Gymnasium in connection with the 122nd foundation day of Sargodha, in which a large number of players participated.
The special guest of the ceremony was Deputy District Prosecutor Malik Amir Shahzad, who was welcomed by District Sports Officer Madam Saima Manzoor along with Tehsil Sports Officer Bhalwal Azmat Iqbal, Tehsil Sports Officer Bhera Shahryar Sial and Administrator Tehsil Sports Complex No. 47 Tayyab Bashir.
Addressing the ceremony, Malik Amir Shahzad said that sports are very important in our lives. "Players are Ambassadors of peace. It is a pleasure to see such a large number of players," he added. He thanked the District Sports Department, which organized the competitions among boys and girls to refresh the history of Sargodha.
District Sports Officer Madam Saima Manzoor thanked all the players and guests and said that the district Sports Department always strived to promote sports. Later, medals and certificates were distributed among players.
