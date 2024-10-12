- Home
Gynecologists Advise Pregnant Women To Stay Indoors During Peak Pollution Hours, Smog Season
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 12, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Gynecologists warned on Saturday that pregnant women exposed to smog face increased risks of premature birth, low birth weight and severe health complications for their babies, emphasizing the urgent need for awarness among public to adopt preventive measures.
Professor Maham Janjoa, a renowned gynecologist talking to a private news channel emphasized the importance of pregnant women taking precautionary measures during upcoming smog weather and peak pollution hours.
"Pregnant women should avoid outdoor activities, especially during peak pollution hours, to minimize exposure to hazardous air pollutants," Professor Janjoa cautioned.
"Staying indoors with windows and doors sealed can significantly reduce the risk of smog-related complications," she advised.
When asked about the severity of smog's impact on unborn babies, Professor Janjoa stated, Smog exposure has been linked to premature birth, low birth weight, and impaired lung development.
It is crucial for expectant mothers to take proactive steps to protect their health and their baby's well-being, he added.
Dr. Janjoa stressed, It is essential for pregnant women to prioritize their health and take necessary precautions.
We urge all expectant mothers to consult their healthcare providers for personalized advice on managing smog exposure.
Another Gynecologist Professor Dr Aysha emphasize the need for public awareness and collective action to mitigate smog's harmful effects on pregnant women and unborn babies.
