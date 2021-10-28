Gynecologists advise women not to pay attention to pregnancy related myths

Experts in a symposium advised women not to pay attention to pregnancy related myths and early childhood development for better nurturing of their babies

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Experts in a symposium advised women not to pay attention to pregnancy related myths and early childhood development for better nurturing of their babies.

Martin Dow and Society of Obstetricians and Gynecologists of Pakistan (SOGP) partnered through a one-day symposium held at a local Hotel to shed light on the "Taboos and Facts during Pregnancy and Early Childhood Development".

The symposium organized by Martin Dow and SOGP played a significant role in highlighting the existing taboos and unwarranted perception of the masses which has drastically grasped the women' dogma during pregnancy in our society.

The symposium was aimed at breaking stereotypes and eradicating all kinds of taboos witnessed at the time of pregnancy and early childhood development.

Leading healthcare professionals including former principal NMC, Dr. Samee Akhtar, NMU Hod Gynecology Dept, Dr. Mehnaz Khakwani, Dr. Huma Quddusi, Dr. Shahid Irshad Rao, Associate Prof. Dr. Hajira Masood and Prof.

Dr. Arif Siddiq from SOGP Multan chapter and faculty Nishtar Medical University shared their valuable knowledge and advice regarding adverse impacts and taboos that women encounter during pregnancy and early childhood development which tend to be mostly non-scientific. Frequently, elders in the family coach women about the do's and don'ts during pregnancy.

Speaking on the occasion Fawad Abbasi, Director business Unit, Martin Dow said "The company primarily believes that it is the need of the hour to get engaged with leading Healthcare Professionals (HCPs)in the field of Gynecology and chalk out an effective plan by implementing a rational scientific evidence-based solution to this hurdle which comes in the way of pregnancy and at the time of early childhood development.

This symposium is devised to cover all major scientific practices that are significant during pregnancy while on the other side disregarding aspects that mislead patients and portray a negative impression which is prevailing all around at present."