Gypsum City among 10 mineral projects amounting Rs326m proposed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakthunkha Government has proposed 10 projects including establishment of Gypsum City in Karak worth Rs 326 million for development of mines and mineral resources focusing on geological mapping and establishment of mines monitoring and surveillance units in the province.

Muhammad Jalal, Senior Planning Officer (SPO), Mines and Mineral Development told APP on Friday that three new projects worth Rs 91 million proposed for annual development programme 2021-22 focusing on fencing of Fizzagat Emerald Mine in Swat that would cost Rs 50 million. He said Rs 25 million would be spent on fencing of the Fizzagut Emerald Mine in current fiscal year.

He said Rs 90 million earmarked on enhancing the capacity of mineral testing laboratory out of which Rs 46 million set aside for financial year 2021-22.

The official said Rs 235 million allocated for seven ongoing projects including Rs 474.147 million for assessment studies and establishment of mines monitoring and surveillance units in the mineral bearing areas.

He said monitoring units would help make surveillance in mines and mineral areas aimed at to curb illegal mining.

Besides allocation of Rs 397.231 million for geological mapping of KP, he said Government would spend Rs 12.233 million for current fiscal year. He said Rs 19.120 million proposed for strengthening of minerals department with allocation of Rs 12.120 million for fiscal year 2021-22.

Muhammad Jalal said Rs 60 million released for ongoing approved mineral and mines' projects by the Finance Department for financial year 2021-22 for merged areas.

A marble city would be established in Buner district on 100 acres land while infrastructure at Chitral Economic Zone to be developed on modern lines. A substantial amount would be utilized for acquisition of land for setting up of Salt and Gypsum City in Karak district.