Gypsy Family Fainted After Smoke Filled In Room

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2022 | 12:02 PM

Gypsy family fainted after smoke filled in room

As many as four members of family got fainted due to smoke filled in the room in Alipur Tehsil

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as four members of family got fainted due to smoke filled in the room in Alipur Tehsil.

According to rescue official, four members of a family including 35-year-old Zaib Mai, 10-year-old Samia, 13-year-old Ali Raza and 7-year-old Hassan.

The victims used to burn fire in the room before sleeping due to cold weather, yesterday night, the family slept without extinguishing fire into the premises. As a result, nobody could wake up in the morning as they found unconscious due to smoke filled in the room, police officer told.

Members of a family moved to THQ hospital for treatment.

