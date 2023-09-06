Gypsy girl commits suicide

A gypsy girl has committed suicide by setting herself ablaze in the area of Mamonkanjan police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :A gypsy girl has committed suicide by setting herself ablaze in the area of Mamonkanjan police station.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that 25-year-old nomad girl Sajida Bibi got irritated over some domestic issues near Ghausia Colony and sprinkled petrol on her body.

Later, she ignited fire and put her ablaze. As a result, she received severe burn injuries and was rushed to hospital where she breathed her last.

The police took the body into custody and dispatched it to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation was under progress, spokesman added.