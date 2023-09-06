Open Menu

Gypsy Girl Commits Suicide

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2023 | 07:58 PM

Gypsy girl commits suicide

A gypsy girl has committed suicide by setting herself ablaze in the area of Mamonkanjan police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :A gypsy girl has committed suicide by setting herself ablaze in the area of Mamonkanjan police station.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that 25-year-old nomad girl Sajida Bibi got irritated over some domestic issues near Ghausia Colony and sprinkled petrol on her body.

Later, she ignited fire and put her ablaze. As a result, she received severe burn injuries and was rushed to hospital where she breathed her last.

The police took the body into custody and dispatched it to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation was under progress, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Fire Petrol Police Police Station Suicide Progress

Recent Stories

Foolproof security arrangements made for Chehlum o ..

Foolproof security arrangements made for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

4 minutes ago
 Arts Council celebrates "Defence Day" with full en ..

Arts Council celebrates "Defence Day" with full enthusiasm

4 minutes ago
 Defence Day observed in DI Khan

Defence Day observed in DI Khan

4 minutes ago
 Police arrest 3 snatchers

Police arrest 3 snatchers

4 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Dubai Police Officers C ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Dubai Police Officers Club

14 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets with EU Special Representative ..

Saqr Ghobash meets with EU Special Representative for Gulf region

15 minutes ago
ATC hands over Pervez Elahi to police on two-day p ..

ATC hands over Pervez Elahi to police on two-day physical remand

16 minutes ago
 Rich tributes paid to martyrs on Defence Day

Rich tributes paid to martyrs on Defence Day

4 minutes ago
 10th meeting of SCO Ministers of Justice issues jo ..

10th meeting of SCO Ministers of Justice issues joint statement

9 minutes ago
 Japanese govt delegation convenes with SIFC to dis ..

Japanese govt delegation convenes with SIFC to discuss investment perspectives

9 minutes ago
 Islamabad police act swiftly to reunite missing bo ..

Islamabad police act swiftly to reunite missing boy with family

9 minutes ago
 'Awareness should be given to young generation to ..

'Awareness should be given to young generation to control air pollution'

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan