Gypsy Woman Being Kidnapped Month Ago, Yet To Be Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 12 seconds ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 01:35 PM

Gypsy woman being kidnapped month ago, yet to be recovered

Gypsy woman, mother of four, who was kidnapped on gunpoint by three people wasn't recovered by the police concerned even after passing a month long time period

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Gypsy woman, mother of four, who was kidnapped on gunpoint by three people wasn't recovered by the police concerned even after passing a month long time period.

Mushtaq, the husband said the news agency Saturday the accused identified as Shabir had kidnapped his wife named Zareena Bibi with two of his accomplices after breaking into their cottage in broad day light.

He said the case was registered with Alipur police station upon his complaint, but it had yet to recover his wife from clutches of kidnappers.

He said he had four children were perturbed badly following separation of their mother for the so long time period.

He appealed RPO DG Khan and DPO Muzaffargarh to take notice into the matter to let his wife free from occupation of abductors at the earliest.

More Stories From Pakistan

