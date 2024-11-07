H-8 College Excels In Federal Board Intercollegiate Sports
Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) After securing the Federal board Intercollegiate Volleyball Championship, Islamabad Model Postgraduate College H-8 has continued its strong athletic streak by clinching the runner-up position in lawn tennis—a first in the college’s history.
These back-to-back successes have pushed H-8 College to a leading place of the Federal Board scoreboard, positioning it as a leading contender in the ongoing intercollegiate sports competitions.
Principal Professor Dr.
Muhammad Khalid while talking to APP expressed his confidence in the college’s sports teams.
He said, “Our teams are in great form, and we expect to maintain a prominent position in the Federal Board standings as more events conclude.”
Vice Principals Professor Baz Muhammad and Professor Muhammad Azam joined him in congratulating both the volleyball and lawn tennis teams.
They commended the teams' exceptional performance and hard work in bringing recognition to the college.
