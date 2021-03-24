UrduPoint.com
'Habib Jalib' Remembered On His 93rd Birthday Anniversary

Wed 24th March 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Revolutionary poet 'Habib Jalib' remembered on his 93rd birth anniversary on Wednesday (today).

Habib Jalib was born on 24 March 1928 in Hoshiarpur of Indian Punjab. He was entitled as the poet of the people by his followers.

He migrated to Pakistan after the partition and worked with a newspaper as a proofreader.

Jalib's simple and attractive style touched the hearts of people and he remained loyal to his progressive school of thought despite being jailed for several times but also remained resilient when it comes to his poetry, Electronic channels reported.

His many poems were remixed by the Laal band of Dr Taimur Rehman to pay a tribute to Habib Jalib.

His famous poetry books are Sir-e-Maqtal, Zikr Behte Khoon Ka, Gumbad-e-Bedar, Kulyaat e Habib Jalib, Is Shehar-e-Kharabi Main, Goshay Main Qafas K, Harf-e-Haqq, Harf-e-Sar-e-Daar and Ehad-e-Sitam.

The greatest poets of his era Habib Jalib died on March 12, 1993.

