NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :The General Manager Habib Sugar Mills Ghulam Sarwer Chandio in an announcement Tuesday said that annual free eye camp scheduled on February 3 to 5 has been postponed in the wake of severity of Omicron variant and adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs) as declared by the Sindh Government.