Habib University unveils space for collaborative learning

Habib University takes pride in introducing 'Horizon,' an innovative learning space co-designed in partnership with experts from prestigious institutions such as Stanford d.school

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2023) :Habib University takes pride in introducing 'Horizon,' an innovative learning space co-designed in partnership with experts from prestigious institutions such as Stanford d.school.

This initiative signifies a significant pedagogical shift in education, promoting open and collaborative environments that foster innovation. The event, titled 'Unveiling the Horizon,' was a collaborative endeavour between the University and its valued associates.

Guests of honour included Amir Paracha, CEO of Unilever Pakistan Limited, Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, Founder & CEO of Nutshell Group, and Umar Ahsan Khan, Chief Executive Officer of Dawlance, along with senior management from Habib University.

As Pakistan’s premier undergraduate-focused Liberal Arts and Sciences University, Habib University has developed a distinctive world-class liberal arts curriculum that is contextually relevant and grounded to the South Asian context and heritage.

President of Habib University Wasif Rizvi expressed his gratitude to the community for coming forward and contributing to the cause of education.

Talking of HU’s vision he said, “The strength of a community lies not only in its shared values but in its commitment to nurturing the minds of its future through the development of robust educational infrastructure.”

Talking of the environmental need that inspired the newest addition to Habib University’s campus, he elaborated that, “Higher education is the bridge to a brighter tomorrow, where innovation, knowledge, and creativity flourish.

Almost, 97% of Pakistani students represent the state-owned education sector and yet they get overshadowed by private school students who occupy 90% of seats in good universities. HU would want equity to be most pronounced in the education sector and our mission is to enable students to come together in terms of capacity building and readiness for opportunities. Horizon is all set to unlock the doors of possibilities for each student at HU and learners across the board, through an enabling environment.”

“Habib University is changing the context for students to learn.” Amir Paracha emphasized the importance of transforming education to meet global expectations. “In the age of human capital, employees are not resources; they are the competitive advantage that sets organizations apart.

Let’s reframe our thinking: employees are not costs to be minimized but investments to be maximized, especially from the education sector.”

Commending the role of Habib University in contributing to society at large, Azfar Ahsan from the Nutshell Group said, “I have always spoken for investments and economy but would like to state the obvious that all that we do and hope to do is intrinsically linked with the quality of education that we provide.

We have the largest number of children outside schools, we have severely harsh numbers for malnutrition and wasting - It’s time to shift our perspective from ‘human resources’ to ‘human assets’— work on our generations and enable good ideas to spread far and wide. Investing in education is investing in the prosperity and well-being of Pakistan. It is the golden key to unlocking our potential and shaping a better future.”

Umar Ahsan Khan from Dawlance said, “In the world of today, education is the most essential tool for achieving success and making a difference. At the workplace, the difference between a well-educated youngster and a poor one is visible and becomes the sole reason for his or her expedited growth or the lack of it.

Investing in education yields the greatest returns, both for individuals and for society. Habib University is a pioneer in introducing the liberal arts education model in Pakistan, which is highly effective and needs to become the pilot model for our college education across the country.”

Dr. Sarah Stein Greenberg from Stanford d. School commenting on the importance of spatial design for modern-day students’ learning said, “Modern education demands modern spaces. Thoughtfully designed environments are the launch pads for students’ intellectual journeys. Spatial design is the secret ingredient that turns educational spaces into vibrant ecosystems of exploration and growth.”

The event provided an engaging platform for attendees to discuss and articulate their desire to establish a connection with Habib University and engage with its intellectual offerings. A ‘Visual Display of HU Student’s Journey, co-designed by Student Success and Academic Affairs teams was also presented by the students and alumni.