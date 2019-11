(@imziishan)

A grade 22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service Habib-ur-Rehman has been appointed as new Secretary/Chairman Pakistan Railways

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :A grade 22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service Habib-ur-Rehman has been appointed as new Secretary/Chairman Pakistan Railways.

According to a notification, the officer was earlier serving under the Punjab government.