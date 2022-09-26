UrduPoint.com

Habibullah Nizamani Assumes Office Of Chief Conservator Forests Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2022 | 09:02 PM

Habibullah Nizamani assumes office of Chief Conservator Forests Sindh

After posting orders issued by the Sindh Govt, Habibullah Nizamani has assumed the office of Chief Conservator of Riverine and Inland Forests, Sindh, at Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :After posting orders issued by the Sindh Govt, Habibullah Nizamani has assumed the office of Chief Conservator of Riverine and Inland Forests, Sindh, at Hyderabad.

According to handout, Habibullah Nizamani after taking over the charge, has started his work with immediate effect.

