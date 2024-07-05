Habitual women harasser arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) The Safe City has got arrested a habitual harasser of women on the road.

It released a video of a woman being harassed in the Mozang area. In the video, Safe City cameras captured a person following a woman on the road at night. The suspect continued to follow the woman, attempting to harass her.

The woman, feeling unsafe, started walking quickly.

Upon noticing the person following her, she tried to run towards the bus stop. Seeing the suspect harassing the woman, a Safe City officer informed the Virtual Women Police Station about the situation. The Virtual Women Police Station took immediate action and sent police to the spot.

The police took the accused into custody and initiated legal proceedings.

The Safe City spokesperson said the Virtual Women Police Station was committed to protection of women and provision of justice to victims. Women who feel unsafe should immediately call 15, he added.