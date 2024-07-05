Open Menu

Habitual Women Harasser Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Habitual women harasser arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) The Safe City has got arrested a habitual harasser of women on the road.

It released a video of a woman being harassed in the Mozang area. In the video, Safe City cameras captured a person following a woman on the road at night. The suspect continued to follow the woman, attempting to harass her.

The woman, feeling unsafe, started walking quickly.

Upon noticing the person following her, she tried to run towards the bus stop. Seeing the suspect harassing the woman, a Safe City officer informed the Virtual Women Police Station about the situation. The Virtual Women Police Station took immediate action and sent police to the spot.

The police took the accused into custody and initiated legal proceedings.

The Safe City spokesperson said the Virtual Women Police Station was committed to protection of women and provision of justice to victims. Women who feel unsafe should immediately call 15, he added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Road Women

Recent Stories

Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians ..

Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar

31 minutes ago
 vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unloc ..

Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities

3 hours ago
 Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s w ..

Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant

3 hours ago
 Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islam ..

Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Federal govt declines requests to ban social media ..

Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

8 hours ago
 Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

17 hours ago
 Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of ..

Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of space to shelter amid relentl ..

17 hours ago
 Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for econ ..

Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for economic growth: PM's Coordinator

17 hours ago
 Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi

Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan