Habitual Women Harasser Arrested
Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2024 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) The Safe City has got arrested a habitual harasser of women on the road.
It released a video of a woman being harassed in the Mozang area. In the video, Safe City cameras captured a person following a woman on the road at night. The suspect continued to follow the woman, attempting to harass her.
The woman, feeling unsafe, started walking quickly.
Upon noticing the person following her, she tried to run towards the bus stop. Seeing the suspect harassing the woman, a Safe City officer informed the Virtual Women Police Station about the situation. The Virtual Women Police Station took immediate action and sent police to the spot.
The police took the accused into custody and initiated legal proceedings.
The Safe City spokesperson said the Virtual Women Police Station was committed to protection of women and provision of justice to victims. Women who feel unsafe should immediately call 15, he added.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC
Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar
Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities
Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant
Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad
Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024
Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets
Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of space to shelter amid relentl ..
Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for economic growth: PM's Coordinator
Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bus driver died in an accident near Balkassar2 minutes ago
-
FDA DG orders redressing public complaints2 minutes ago
-
Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gillani pays homage to Z.A Bhutto Shaheed2 minutes ago
-
Digitisation of taxation system, Govt priority to prevent evasion of billions: PM2 minutes ago
-
IFA cracks down on adulterated milk; destroys 1100 ltrs2 minutes ago
-
TIKA inaugurates advanced laboratories across Pakistan12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Algeria to explore new avenues for partnership in trade, education12 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC13 minutes ago
-
Comedy session 'Let's smile again' held at Alhamra22 minutes ago
-
10 dead, 1,474 injured in Punjab road accidents22 minutes ago
-
Senior government officers laud SSU as world-class law enforcement outfit22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar31 minutes ago