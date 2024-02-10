Had EVMs Been There Today, Pakistan Would Have Been Spared This Crisis: President
Published February 10, 2024 | 05:44 PM
Dr. Arif Alvi says EVM had paper ballots that could be counted separately by hand (like it is being done today) BUT it also had a simple electronic calculator/counter of each vote button pressed, and totals of every candidate would have been available & printed within five minutes of closing of poll.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 10th, 2024) President Arif Alvi said to remember their long struggle for electronic voting machines.
Taking to X, President Alvi wrote, “Remember 'our' long struggle for Electronic Voting Machines. EVM had paper ballots that could be counted separately by hand (like it is being done today) BUT it also had a simple electronic calculator/counter of each vote button pressed. Totals of every candidate would have been available & printed within five minutes of closing of poll.
The entire effort that included more than 50 meetings at the Presidency alone was scuttled.
Had EVMs been there today, my dear beloved Pakistan would have been spared this crisis,”.
On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Barrister Gohar stated that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would form the government in the Federal, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regions.
While addressing a press conference with Rauaf Hassan and other leaders, they said that in the areas where they are being declared losers, they would protest in front of the RO's offices on the instructions of Imran Khan.
“ We don’t have quarrel with anyone. We want to move forward,” said Barrister Gohar, adding that their protests would be peaceful. He asked the party workers to hold Pakistan flag instead of the rods and sticks in their hands.
He asked them to raise the voice for their rights, hoping that the lost seats would be turned into a winning one.
The ECP failed to ensure transparency in the elections as PTI was deprived of its winning seats.
He said that their demand is that the results be announced as soon as possible according to Form 45. They said that the President of the country, Arif Alvi, would invite them to form the government. The Names of the chief ministers would also be announced soon; the people of Punjab are going to get a public Chief Minister.
