Open Menu

HAD Facing Financial Crisis To Run Its Monetary Affairs : DG

Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2023 | 11:13 PM

HAD facing financial crisis to run its monetary affairs : DG

Zahid Hussain Shar, Director General of Hyderabad Development Authority (HAD), said that HAD is facing severe difficulties in carrying out its financial affairs, including paying salaries, pensions, and other expenses

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Zahid Hussain Shar, Director General of Hyderabad Development Authority (HAD), said that HAD is facing severe difficulties in carrying out its financial affairs, including paying salaries, pensions, and other expenses.

Shar expressed his concerns during a meeting in his office to review the financial matters of the Authority on Wednesday.

Syed Mohsin Nazar Jafferi, Chief Finance Officer of HAD, Zafar Jatoi, Director of Planning and Development Control, Nadeem Khan, and other relevant officers were also present in the meeting.

Jafferi and Jatoi gave a detailed briefing about the prevailing financial position, income, and expenditure of the authority.

Shar said that HAD is a key institution for ensuring civic facilities and its performance directly affects the millions of people of Hyderabad.

He said that despite limited resources, HAD is striving to provide better facilities to the masses.

He said that on one hand, HAD employees have not been paid for months, and on the other hand, retired employees are also waiting for their payments.

Shar directed the officers to take steps to address the challenges on an emergency basis, such as paying salaries and pensions, and to prepare long-term projects for sustainable financial stability.

Related Topics

Hyderabad Shar Jatoi Million

Recent Stories

DC to host online katcheri to address citizens' is ..

DC to host online katcheri to address citizens' issues

10 minutes ago
 FOSPAH hosts discussion on amendments to Workplace ..

FOSPAH hosts discussion on amendments to Workplace Harassment Act

10 minutes ago
 Iqbal Day seminar held at Murree Arts Council

Iqbal Day seminar held at Murree Arts Council

10 minutes ago
 CPEIC expansion to benefit thousands of people

CPEIC expansion to benefit thousands of people

11 minutes ago
 Zone-VI Whites become champion of A.S.Natural Ston ..

Zone-VI Whites become champion of A.S.Natural Stone U-16 inter zonal cricket tou ..

18 minutes ago
 Malnutrition programme reviewed

Malnutrition programme reviewed

13 minutes ago
HEC's Post Graduate Program Review Panel conducts ..

HEC's Post Graduate Program Review Panel conducts comprehensive evaluation at KK ..

13 minutes ago
 'Out of control' fires endanger wildlife in Brazil ..

'Out of control' fires endanger wildlife in Brazilian wetlands

21 minutes ago
 McIlroy aims to 'focus' on the golf at DP World To ..

McIlroy aims to 'focus' on the golf at DP World Tour Championship

21 minutes ago
 Govt to make Balochistan Information Commission so ..

Govt to make Balochistan Information Commission soon: Jan Achakzai

13 minutes ago
 Deputy Commissioner Ziarat chairs meeting on forei ..

Deputy Commissioner Ziarat chairs meeting on foreign illegal immigrants

13 minutes ago
 Beckham says Messi at Inter Miami is 'our gift to ..

Beckham says Messi at Inter Miami is 'our gift to America'

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan