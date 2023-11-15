HAD facing financial crisis to run its monetary affairs : DG

Zahid Hussain Shar, Director General of Hyderabad Development Authority (HAD), said that HAD is facing severe difficulties in carrying out its financial affairs, including paying salaries, pensions, and other expenses

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Zahid Hussain Shar, Director General of Hyderabad Development Authority (HAD), said that HAD is facing severe difficulties in carrying out its financial affairs, including paying salaries, pensions, and other expenses.

Shar expressed his concerns during a meeting in his office to review the financial matters of the Authority on Wednesday.

Syed Mohsin Nazar Jafferi, Chief Finance Officer of HAD, Zafar Jatoi, Director of Planning and Development Control, Nadeem Khan, and other relevant officers were also present in the meeting.

Jafferi and Jatoi gave a detailed briefing about the prevailing financial position, income, and expenditure of the authority.

Shar said that HAD is a key institution for ensuring civic facilities and its performance directly affects the millions of people of Hyderabad.

He said that despite limited resources, HAD is striving to provide better facilities to the masses.

He said that on one hand, HAD employees have not been paid for months, and on the other hand, retired employees are also waiting for their payments.

Shar directed the officers to take steps to address the challenges on an emergency basis, such as paying salaries and pensions, and to prepare long-term projects for sustainable financial stability.