UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Had Sharif Family Been In Films, Every Member Of Family Would Have Won Mega Awards Of Acting: Fawad Chaudhry

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 01:49 PM

Had Sharif family been in films, every member of family would have won mega awards of acting: Fawad Chaudhry

Minister for science and technology Fawad Chaudhry has said had Sharif family been in the films then every member of this family would have won mega awards of acting

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th February, 2020) Minister for science and technology Fawad Chaudhry has said had Sharif family been in the films then every member of this family would have won mega awards of acting.He tweeted Grandfather Sharif lost potential talent by bringing his children in politics.

Had Sharif family beenin films then its every member would have won mega awards of acting.A day before, Fawad Chaudhry had said in his tweet Maryam Nawaz going abroad would be a last nail in the coffin of narrative of accountability. The jails doors should be open if Maryam Nawaz goes outside the country without accountability.

Related Topics

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Film And Movies Technology Family Fawad Chaudhry

Recent Stories

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan partic ..

33 minutes ago

President of Turkmenistan signed a number of docum ..

34 minutes ago

Coronavirus hitting global economy

48 seconds ago

Water tanker owners unleash loot and plunder spree ..

51 seconds ago

Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) to chalk out ro ..

52 seconds ago

Death toll rises to 563 due to Coronavirus in Chin ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.