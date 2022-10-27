Hadi Askari condemns Indian occupation on IIOJK

Provincial leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Engineer Hadi Askari strongly condemned the illegal occupation of occupied Kashmir (IIOJK) by India and said that October 27 was the darkest day in the history of Jammu and Kashmir

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Provincial leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Engineer Hadi Askari strongly condemned the illegal occupation of occupied Kashmir (IIOJK) by India and said that October 27 was the darkest day in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said India could not crush the freedom spirit of the Kashmiri people despite all the atrocities saying that the international community should respect the fundamental human rights of the oppressed Kashmiris and ensure their freedom, peace and security.

Engineer Hadi Askari said that October 27, 1947 was the darkest day when India usurped Kashmir, which the Kashmiri people have not recognized till date and have been struggling against Indian aggression and occupation for 75 years.

In this struggle, more than 100,000 Kashmiris have sacrificed their precious lives so far, millions of children have become orphans and women have become widows, but the spirit of the Kashmiri people is not only high even today, but India has now become a victim of panic, he said.

He said that like on the first day, the entire Pakistani nation was standing with the Kashmiri people and is with them for their freedom saying that India, despite all its atrocities could not deprive the Kashmiri people from their right to freedom.

By abolishing the independent status of Kashmir, India has actually exposed its ugly face to the whole world and the mask of democracy has been removed from its face, he underlined.

He said the whole Pakistani nation expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri.