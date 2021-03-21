Hadi Askari says, preparations of Pakistan Day in full swing

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :President of Tehreek-e-Nefaz Fiqha Jafaria (TNJF) Balochistan Engineer Hadi Askari, Secretary General Tariq Ahmed Jafari On Sunday said that the TNJF would celebrate the Pakistan Day on March 23 with enthusiasm in the province and preparations were in full swing in this regard.

He said that a rally would be held under the auspices of Tehreek-e-Nifaz Fiqha Jafaria Balochistan and Speech competitions to be held among college students. He expressed these views while addressing a meeting at the provincial secretariat of TNJF to finalize the preparation of programs regarding March 23.

He said that March 23 was very important day in our national history because on the same day in 1940 a historic resolution of Pakistan was passed in Lahore and the Muslims of the subcontinent truly achieved a separate homeland for themselves under the enthusiastic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said that today we should all renew our commitment to work together for national unity, national integrity and development while maintaining an atmosphere of complete unity, harmony for the security, safety and prosperity of the country.

He said that he would not hesitate to sacrifice his life for the sake of development and stability of the country.

He said that a rally would be organized on March 23 under the auspices of Tehreek-e-Nifaz Fiqh Jafaria while speech competitions would be organized among school and college students to highlight importance of the Pakistan Day.