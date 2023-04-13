UrduPoint.com

Hadi Felicitates Nayyar Bukhari For Additional Charge Of President Peoples Lawyers Forum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Hadi felicitates Nayyar Bukhari for additional charge of President Peoples lawyers Forum

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Member of Provincial Council of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Engineer Hadi Askari on Thursday congratulated Central Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari for getting additional charge of President Peoples Lawyers Forum.

In a statement issued here, he said that Bukhari would play his role to make PPP Lawyers Forum active throughout the country. Engineer Hadi Askari said that Syed Nanyyar Hussain Bukhari, as the central secretary general of the party, has played his full role to make the Pakistan Peoples Party active and well-organized throughout the country.

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari gave Secretary General PPP Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari additional responsibility of the President of Lawyers Forum, which is a good move, he said.

Congratulating Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, he expressed hope that he would perform his duties well as the President of the Peoples Lawyers Forum.

He said that Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari was a dedicated political worker as well as a valuable asset of the Peoples Party and he has rendered valuable services for the party.

Related Topics

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Nayyar Hussain Bukhari Lawyers Pakistan Peoples Party Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre organises live in ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre organises live interaction with astronaut Sulta ..

17 minutes ago
 National Center of Meteorology participates in Bel ..

National Center of Meteorology participates in Belt and Road Forum on Early Warn ..

47 minutes ago
 Jiu-Jitsu President‘s Cup final round begins to ..

Jiu-Jitsu President‘s Cup final round begins tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Borouge’s innovative materials used to shape wor ..

Borouge’s innovative materials used to shape world-scale infrastructure projec ..

4 hours ago
 UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fi ..

UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fitr

5 hours ago
 UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;Fir ..

UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;First Class Medal of Independence ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.