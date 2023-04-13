Hadi felicitates Nayyar Bukhari for additional charge of President Peoples lawyers Forum

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Member of Provincial Council of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Engineer Hadi Askari on Thursday congratulated Central Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari for getting additional charge of President Peoples Lawyers Forum.

In a statement issued here, he said that Bukhari would play his role to make PPP Lawyers Forum active throughout the country. Engineer Hadi Askari said that Syed Nanyyar Hussain Bukhari, as the central secretary general of the party, has played his full role to make the Pakistan Peoples Party active and well-organized throughout the country.

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari gave Secretary General PPP Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari additional responsibility of the President of Lawyers Forum, which is a good move, he said.

Congratulating Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, he expressed hope that he would perform his duties well as the President of the Peoples Lawyers Forum.

He said that Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari was a dedicated political worker as well as a valuable asset of the Peoples Party and he has rendered valuable services for the party.