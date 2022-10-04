UrduPoint.com

Hadiqa Kiani Starrer 'Pinjra' All Set To Launch This Week

Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2022 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Beautifully presenting the character of a mother, Hadiqa Kiani will make another significant appearance in her upcoming Drama serial anticipating to be aired on October 06, 2022.

Singer, song-writer, composer and philanthropist, Kiani made the fans crazy with her acting skills in her recently wrapped up dramas.

The singer-turned actor made her debut with Drama serial Raqeeb Se, as a lead heroin performing the powerful character of a battered mother.

Since then, she has been praised by both fans and critics for her amazingly talented self.

Recently, Dil Jaaniya singer made headlines when the teasers of her upcoming serial got revealed.

Following the teasers reveal, just now the final launching date of the drama left fans in immense excitement.

According to the release date announced by private television platform the drama will be aired on October 06 with a double treat for fans as the launching episode will be double episode starting from 8:00 pm and onwards.

Starring topped up Names of industry such as Omair Rana, Hadiqa Kiani, Zhalay Sarhadi and Sunita Marshall along with other co-stars, Pinjra is a story of pressure & prejudice faced by children in our society.

The drama is written by Asma Nabeel & will be aired under the banner of Showcase Productions.

