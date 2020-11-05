UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hafeez Appreciates China For Unwavering Support In Testing Times

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 10:50 PM

Hafeez appreciates China for unwavering support in testing times

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Thursday appreciated the continuous and unwavering support that China had always extended to Pakistan during testing times.

He was talking to Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Nong Rong who called on him here, according to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

The Adviser briefed the ambassador on enhancement of economic cooperation under the umbrella of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He briefed the ambassador about the fragile economy inherited by the present government, the remarkable economic stability achieved in the pre-COVID-19 period especially in the external sector, the adverse socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the fiscal relief initiatives taken by the government during the coronavirus crisis.

The Adviser expressed confidence that Nong Rong's tenure would further solidify the friendship between the two brotherly countries. He assured his full cooperation during Rong's diplomatic assignment in Pakistan.

According to the statement, they also exchanged views on matters of mutual interest during the meeting.

On the occasion, Nong Rong stressed that the China-Pakistan bilateral relationship was an epitome of enduring friendship and brotherhood.

While discussing progress on CPEC projects, the Ambassador said that collaboration between the peoples and the governments of China and Pakistan would continue to expand and strengthen for achieving common objectives and guarantee a prosperous future for both the nations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister China CPEC Progress Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamad Al Sharqi directs relevant authorities to ac ..

9 minutes ago

Breastfeeding Friends Association marks its 20th a ..

39 minutes ago

Cold comfort as Roglic retains Vuelta lead on rain ..

26 minutes ago

4,714 construction projects approved in Punjab sin ..

27 minutes ago

Statement regarding ANP misquoted, taken out of co ..

58 minutes ago

Pennsylvania's Allegheny County Has Stopped Ballot ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.