Hafeez Jalandhri remembered

The 41st death anniversary of creator of Pakistan's national anthem, Hafeez Jalandhri was observed on Thursday

He was born in Jalandhar, Indian Punjab, on January 14, 1900. His family migrated from Jalandhar to Lahore after the Partition in 1947.

Jalandhri was a great poet of song as well as poem and ghazal. His greatest achievement is considered “Shahnama Islam”, which he wrote in poetic form and published in four volumes.

Due to that commendable achievement, he was given the title of 'Firdowsi islam'.

His second major achievement is the national anthem of Pakistan, and he would always be remembered for the unique creation.

Hafeez Jalandhri's poetry collections include 'Naghma Bar', 'Talkhaba Shireen' and 'Soz-o-Saz'. He also compiled a collection of short stories 'Haft Paikar'. His songs collections were published as 'Hindustan Hamara', 'Phool Mali' and 'Bachun ki Nazmeen'.

Hafeez Jalandhri died on this day in 1982 in Lahore and was buried near Minar-e-Pakistan.

A large number of people visited the tomb of Jalandhri on Thursday.