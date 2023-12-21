Open Menu

Hafeez Jalandhri Remembered On Death Anniversary

Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2023 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) The 41st death anniversary of creator of Pakistan's national anthem, Abul Athar Hafeez Jalandhri observed on Thursday.

He was born in Jalandhar, Indian Punjab on 14th January 1900. his family migrated from Jalandhar to Lahore after partition.

He was a great poet of song as well as poem and ghazal. His extreme achievement is “Shahnama Islam” which he wrote in poetic form and published in four volumes. Due to this commendable achievement, he was given the title of 'Firdowsi islam'.

The second major achievement of Hafeez Jalandhri was the National Anthem of Pakistan and he will always be remembered for this unique creation.

Hafeez Jalandhri's poetry collections include 'Naghma Bar', 'Talkhaba Shireen' and 'Soz-o-Saz'. He also compiled a collection of short stories 'Haft Paikar'. His songs collections were published as 'Hindustan Hamara', 'Phool Mali' and 'Bachun ki Nazmeen'.

Hafeez Jalandhri died on this day in 1982 in Lahore and buried near Minar-e-Pakistan.

