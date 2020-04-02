UrduPoint.com
Hafeez Shaikh Commiserates Death Of British People In Covid-9 Pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Thursday expressed his and the government's commiseration with the British High Commissioner on the deaths of the people due to Corona Virus pandemic.

The advisor was talking to British High Commissioner Dr. Christian Turner, who called him here at the Finance Division, according to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

He said that it was a testing situation for the nations of the world and every loss of life was a cause of concern.

He further shared with the High Commissioner the losses that have taken place due to the pandemic and the strategy adopted by the government of Pakistan to provide relief to the people.

The British High Commissioner said that his government fully supported the efforts of the government of Pakistan to provide relief to its people and it was ready to provide any assistance, if required, in the form of aid through Department of International Development (DFID).

The High Commissioner assured that in the times of global crisis the British government stands with the people of Pakistan to further strengthen their already well established relationship.

The Adviser thanked the High Commissioner for his support and assistance in the hour of need, the statement added.

