Hafeez Shaikh, Dr. Reza Baqir meet MD IMF, WB officials

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ):Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Governor State Bank of Pakistan Dr. Reza Baqir spent a busy day in Washington, DC meeting with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director David Lipton and senior officials of the World Bank and International Finance Corporation (IFC).

They spoke at length with the members of World Bank-IMF Pakistan Staff Association and heard their suggestions for reforming the economy, said a statement received here on Thursday.

They also spoke at an event "Pakistan: This Time it's Different" hosted by President Centre for Global Development Masood Ahmed which was attended by a cross section of individuals from the think-tanks, government, academia and Pakistani diaspora.