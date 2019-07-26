UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hafeez Shaikh, Dr. Reza Baqir Meet MD IMF, WB Officials

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 12:18 AM

Hafeez Shaikh, Dr. Reza Baqir meet MD IMF, WB officials

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Governor State Bank of Pakistan Dr. Reza Baqir spent a busy day in Washington, DC meeting with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director David Lipton and senior officials of the World Bank and International Finance Corporation (IFC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ):Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Governor State Bank of Pakistan Dr. Reza Baqir spent a busy day in Washington, DC meeting with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director David Lipton and senior officials of the World Bank and International Finance Corporation (IFC).

They spoke at length with the members of World Bank-IMF Pakistan Staff Association and heard their suggestions for reforming the economy, said a statement received here on Thursday.

They also spoke at an event "Pakistan: This Time it's Different" hosted by President Centre for Global Development Masood Ahmed which was attended by a cross section of individuals from the think-tanks, government, academia and Pakistani diaspora.

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Prime Minister World World Bank Governor State Bank Of Pakistan Washington David Event From Government

Recent Stories

UAE leaders send condolences on death of Tunisian ..

36 minutes ago

Nine young ladies from Sharjah to climb Africa’s ..

36 minutes ago

NEOM project&#039;s phase 2 strategy to be announc ..

51 minutes ago

UAE offers 124 tonnes of food aid to Dhala Governo ..

1 hour ago

Tunisian parliament speaker sworn in as interim pr ..

1 hour ago

SBWC calls on female entrepreneurs to participate ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.