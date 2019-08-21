Hafeez Shaikh for delivering speedy results for betterment of common man

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Wednesday emphasized on pro-actively executing development projects saying that reforms process should be continued on fast track basis to improve service delivery at large in the country.

He was chairing a meeting of the Economic Team of the Prime Minister here.

The meeting was attended by the Minister for Planning Development and Reform, Makhudm Khusro Bakhtyar, Minister for Economic Affairs Division, Hammad Azhar, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Industry and Production and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, Chairman Federal board of Revenue Syed Shabbar Zaidi, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Jehanzeb Khan, Secretary Finance, Secretary food Security and Research Division and Secretary Planning Development and Reforms.

The Planning Minister briefed the economic team about the progress on mega projects of the Public Sector Development Programme of Federal government during current fiscal year. He also presented complete road map to execute the major projects on fast track basis and informed that proper monitoring will be conducted during the current fiscal year so that all development initiatives may be completed as per planned physical and financial phasing. It was also briefed that latest technologies will be utilized to monitor and complete these projects.

Minister for Economic Affairs Division briefing the meeting said that sufficient funding is available from development partners for projects of social and infrastructure sectors of the Federal and Provincial Governments. During the discussion, it was also highlighted that government will simplify the procedures for release and utilization of development funds.

Agriculture Emergency Programme of the government was also discussed in details in the meeting and it was highlighted that this programme will be executed effectively with the coordination of provincial governments. During the discussions, it was also informed that the Prime Minister will himself monitor the progress of agricultural projects, so that socio-economic condition of the rural areas and common man may be uplifted.

The economic team also discussed possible measures to improve Ease of Doing Business at the earliest so that investor's confidence may be improved to boost business activities in the country.

During the meeting, it was also decided that the Special Economic Zones and Export Processing Zones will be made operationalized in coordination with the provincial governments at the earliest to enhance the foreign direct investment.

The Economic team also discussed in details the progress on various components of the Ehsaas Programme to uplift the poor segments of the society so that they can get maximum relief.