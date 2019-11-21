UrduPoint.com
Hafeez Shaikh For Early Resolution Of Issues With Etisalat

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 11:55 PM

Hafeez Shaikh for early resolution of issues with Etisalat

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Thursday called for an early resolution of all outstanding issues regarding the PTCL privatisation with Etisalat and asked the stakeholders to finalise proposals on the subject within next couple of weeks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ):Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Thursday called for an early resolution of all outstanding issues regarding the PTCL privatisation with Etisalat and asked the stakeholders to finalise proposals on the subject within next couple of weeks.

He made this statement while chairing an Inter-Ministerial Committee constituted by the Prime Minister to discuss and resolve the issues related to the PTCL's Privatisation, said a press release issued here.

Minister for Privatisation Muhammad Mian Soomro, Minister for Information Technology Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Secretary Finance, Secretary Privatisation, Secretary Information Technology & Telecommunication and other senior officials were also present.

During the meeting, the Adviser was given a detailed briefing on the issues concerning the transfer of properties to Etisalat and the pending payments still to be made by Etisalat.

The Adviser called for greater efforts to resolve the outstanding issues in a smooth and amicable manner and asked the government team to contact the senior management of Etisalat to listen to their viewpoint and decide the unresolved issues at the earliest as any further delay was not in the interest of both the parties.

