Hafeez Shaikh lays copies of money bills in Senate

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Copies of as many as two Money Bills including the Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the COVID-19 (Prevention of Smuggling) Bill, 2020 were laid in the Senate on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Copies of as many as two Money Bills including the Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the COVID-19 (Prevention of Smuggling) Bill, 2020 were laid in the Senate on Friday..

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh laid copies of both the Money Bills in the House as required under Article 73 of the Constitution.

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sanjrani said the members might submit their suggestions and proposals till Monday noon and no proposals would be entertained after that time.

The Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue would consider and report back to the House within 10 days.