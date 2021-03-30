Hafeez Sheikh tests positive for COVID-19

(@fidahassanain)

People are making different comments on Hafeez Sheikh after he contracted COVID-19 as some say that Prime Minister Imran Khan had already come to know that he [Sheikh] would fall sick of virus while many others believe that it is a the best way to go away silently without much ado.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 30th, 2021) Hafeez Sheikh who was removed as Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Affairs has tested positive for COVID-19.

Hafeez Sheikh has gone into isolation and abandoned his all political engagements and activities.

Hammad Azhar who has replaced Hafeez Sheikh as Federal Minister for Finance tweeted about predecessor that he had contracted COVID-19 and wished him early recovery.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Imran Khan removed Hafeez Sheikh as Finance Minister.

