UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hafeez Sheikh Tests Positive For COVID-19

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 02:40 PM

Hafeez Sheikh tests positive for COVID-19

People are making different comments on Hafeez Sheikh after he contracted COVID-19  as some say that Prime Minister Imran Khan had already come to know that he [Sheikh] would fall sick of virus while many others believe that it is a the best way to go away silently without much ado.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 30th, 2021) Hafeez Sheikh who was removed as Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Affairs has tested positive for COVID-19.

Hafeez Sheikh has gone into isolation and abandoned his all political engagements and activities.

Hammad Azhar who has replaced Hafeez Sheikh as Federal Minister for Finance tweeted about predecessor that he had contracted COVID-19 and wished him early recovery.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Imran Khan removed Hafeez Sheikh as Finance Minister.

The people are making different comments on Hafeez Sheikh after he contracted COVID-19 as some say that Prime Minister Imran Khan had already come to know that he [Sheikh] would fall sick of virus while many others believe that it is a the best way to go away silently without much ado.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister All Best

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador presents credentials as permanent r ..

1 minute ago

Fatima bint Mubarak launches first UAE’s Nationa ..

1 minute ago

Ajman’s Department of Finance launches ‘Let’ ..

9 minutes ago

Lukashenko Says Belarus' Decision to Amend Constit ..

12 minutes ago

CM Syed Murad Ali Shah orders PHE dept to complete ..

12 minutes ago

Bangladesh chasing 170 runs in rain-hit New Zealan ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.