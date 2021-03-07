UrduPoint.com
Hafeez Sheikh To Continue As Finance Minister: Sheikh Rasheed

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 12:30 AM

Hafeez Sheikh to continue as Finance Minister: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Saturday said Abdul Hafeez Sheikh would continue performing his duties as Minister of Finance.

Talking to a private news channel, he said big money was used in the Senate election and former president Asif Ali Zardari was the man who had bought the votes to get Yousaf Raza Gilani elected as senator against Hafeez Sheikh.

Sheikh Rasheed expressed the hope that the incumbent Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani would again clinch the top slot with clear majority.

Replying to a question, he said law would take its course if someone would indulge in extra-constitutional activities during the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) long march. It was the government's prerogative to allow the PDM to hold a protest at D-Chowk or somewhere else, he added.

To another query, he said the government would take steps for the capacity building of the National Counter Terrorism Authority.

The minister strongly condemned the incident in which the opposition leaders, especially Mariam Aurangzeb, were manhandled and said he would take action if any application was lodged with the authorities in that regard.

He said the present government had inherited a fragile economy and it was imperative for it to approach the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for running the economic affairs of the country.

He said the dialogue process with opponents should continue as it would help sort out differences which was vital for the country's progress.

