Hafiz Hussain Ahmed rejoins JUI-F

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Former Member of the National Assembly and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam central leader Hafiz Hussain Ahmed rejoined JUI-F on Saturday.

A delegation led by Federal Minister for Housing and Works and JUI Balochistan Ameer Maulana Abdul Wasey visited the residence of Hafiz Hussain Ahmed and convinced him to rejoin JUI.

Later, the former MNA met JUI central Ameer Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman and announced joining JUI parting ways with Maulana Shirani led the forward block of the party.