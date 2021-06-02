Hafiz Ihtasham Javed appointed as focal person for vaccination of industrial workers

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has nominated Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) as a focal person to manage the vaccination of registered industrial workers of Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has nominated Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) as a focal person to manage the vaccination of registered industrial workers of Faisalabad.

According to FCCI press release, Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed appreciated the efforts of NCOC to control the Covid-19 through effective implementation of SOP's and massive vaccination at the national level. He said that the industrial sector and particularly export related industrial units of Faisalabad observed SOP's and maintained social distancing which enabled the industrial sector to continue its normal activities in addition to achieving the export targets.

He said that as corona vaccination is available in abundance in Pakistan and people of different age groups are being vaccinated in a phased manner. "In this connection preference should be given to the workers registered with the Punjab Employees Social Security Institution and Old Age Benefits Institution. He said that most of the workers belong to rural areas and are reluctant to get vaccination. He said that FCCI will launch an awareness campaign very soon to motivate workers to voluntarily get the corona vaccine and make their lives effectively safe and secure. He said that vaccination of industrial workers will help contain Covid-19 particularly in the industrial sector of Faisalabad which is contributing a major share in textile exports.