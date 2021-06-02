UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hafiz Ihtasham Javed Appointed As Focal Person For Vaccination Of Industrial Workers

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 08:21 PM

Hafiz Ihtasham Javed appointed as focal person for vaccination of industrial workers

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has nominated Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) as a focal person to manage the vaccination of registered industrial workers of Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has nominated Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) as a focal person to manage the vaccination of registered industrial workers of Faisalabad.

According to FCCI press release, Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed appreciated the efforts of NCOC to control the Covid-19 through effective implementation of SOP's and massive vaccination at the national level. He said that the industrial sector and particularly export related industrial units of Faisalabad observed SOP's and maintained social distancing which enabled the industrial sector to continue its normal activities in addition to achieving the export targets.

He said that as corona vaccination is available in abundance in Pakistan and people of different age groups are being vaccinated in a phased manner. "In this connection preference should be given to the workers registered with the Punjab Employees Social Security Institution and Old Age Benefits Institution. He said that most of the workers belong to rural areas and are reluctant to get vaccination. He said that FCCI will launch an awareness campaign very soon to motivate workers to voluntarily get the corona vaccine and make their lives effectively safe and secure. He said that vaccination of industrial workers will help contain Covid-19 particularly in the industrial sector of Faisalabad which is contributing a major share in textile exports.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Exports Punjab Chamber Commerce Textile Industry Share

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid to announce best, worst govern ..

11 minutes ago

UAE, Japan to launch business council

11 minutes ago

Council of Europe Calls for Justice for Montenegro ..

23 seconds ago

Remarks of minister invite uproar by opposition in ..

25 seconds ago

Rasheed calls on PM, submits report over security ..

26 seconds ago

Al-Shifa Trust Eye hospital holds free medical cam ..

27 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.