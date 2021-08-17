Hafiz M Qasim deputed chairman BISE

The Punjab government here on Tuesday appointed Hafiz Muhammad Qasim, Additional Director General, Divisional Directorate (SE) as Chairman Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :The Punjab government here on Tuesday appointed Hafiz Muhammad Qasim, Additional Director General, Divisional Directorate (SE) as Chairman board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) .

A notification to this effect has been issued by Chief Secretary Punjab, Jawwad Rafique Malik, said a source of education department.

He has been appointed for a period of three years on deputation basis, the source informed.